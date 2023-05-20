Thriston Lawrence will play at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship, taking place from May 18-21.

Thriston Lawrence Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Lawrence has finished under par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lawrence has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

In his past three appearances, Lawrence's average finish has been 33rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past three events.

Lawrence has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past three tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 33 -3 281 0 2 0 0 $123,254

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Lawrence will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,337 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Lawrence's Last Time Out

Lawrence was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 78th percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard placed him in the 47th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lawrence shot better than only 4% of the competitors (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Lawrence fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lawrence recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.3).

Lawrence's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard were less than the field average of 3.9.

At that most recent tournament, Lawrence carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.4).

Lawrence ended the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lawrence bettered the field average of 1.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Lawrence Odds to Win: +75000

