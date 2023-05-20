Webb Simpson will compete at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club, with action from May 18-21.

Webb Simpson Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Simpson has scored under par five times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 16 rounds played.

Simpson has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Simpson has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Simpson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 41 -1 282 0 10 0 1 $968,285

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Simpson's past 11 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 three times. His average finish has been 29th.

Simpson has nine made cuts in his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Simpson played this event was in 2022, and he finished 20th.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

Simpson will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,238 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Simpson's Last Time Out

Simpson shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of the field.

His 4.16-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 35th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

Simpson was better than 93% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Simpson recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Simpson had five bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Simpson had an equal number of birdies or better (five) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that last competition, Simpson posted a bogey or worse on 11 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Simpson finished the Wells Fargo Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Simpson finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Simpson Odds to Win: +30000

