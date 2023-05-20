The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club will have Wyatt Worthington in the field in Rochester, New York from May 18-21, up against the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Wyatt Worthington Insights

Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them without a bogey or under par.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Worthington has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past three events.

Worthington has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past three events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Worthington did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

Worthington last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 27 yards longer than the average course Worthington has played in the past year (7,367 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Worthington's Last Time Out

Worthington shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

Worthington shot better than just 4% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Worthington did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Worthington had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.0).

Worthington carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent competition, Worthington's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Worthington ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 5.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Worthington recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Worthington Odds to Win: +200000

