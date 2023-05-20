Yankees vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (27-20) and Cincinnati Reds (19-25) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on May 20.
The Yankees will give the nod to Jhony Brito (3-3, 5.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.26 ERA).
Yankees vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Yankees vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 21 (63.6%) of those contests.
- New York is 12-2 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 215 (4.6 per game).
- The Yankees' 3.69 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|@ Blue Jays
|W 7-4
|Jimmy Cordero vs Alek Manoah
|May 16
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Domingo Germán vs Kevin Gausman
|May 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
|May 18
|@ Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
|May 19
|@ Reds
|W 6-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ben Lively
|May 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
|May 21
|@ Reds
|-
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
|May 23
|Orioles
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
|May 24
|Orioles
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|May 25
|Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|May 26
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs Joe Musgrove
