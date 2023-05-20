How to Watch the Yankees vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Luke Weaver will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds in the second of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Reds Player Props
|Yankees vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Reds Odds
|Yankees vs Reds Prediction
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 69 total home runs.
- New York is 11th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (215 total).
- The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 14 mark in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.246).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jhony Brito gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.45 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Brito does not have a quality start yet this season.
- Brito enters this game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jimmy Cordero
|Alek Manoah
|5/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kevin Gausman
|5/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chris Bassitt
|5/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|José Berríos
|5/19/2023
|Reds
|W 6-2
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ben Lively
|5/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Luke Weaver
|5/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Greene
|5/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kyle Bradish
|5/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|5/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|5/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Joe Musgrove
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.