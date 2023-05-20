The New York Yankees (27-20) will look to Gleyber Torres when they visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (19-25) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, May 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-165). The total for the matchup is set at 10.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (3-3, 5.45 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.26 ERA)

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 21, or 63.6%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a 12-2 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Yankees have a 3-2 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 6th 3rd Win AL East +500 - 3rd

