Held from May 18-21, Zach Johnson will play in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Zach Johnson Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Johnson has shot better than par twice, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds.

In his past five events, Johnson's average finish has been 52nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 45 -3 281 0 12 0 0 $686,605

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Johnson has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past 11 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 43rd.

Johnson made the cut in seven of his past 11 entries in this event.

Johnson did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Johnson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,251 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes to finish in the second percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship placed him in the 49th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Johnson was better than just 7% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Johnson carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Johnson had five bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Johnson's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the field average (5.0).

In that last competition, Johnson's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Johnson finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.0.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Johnson had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

