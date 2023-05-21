Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (214)
- The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 46.7% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 4 or more (45.6%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents don't do it as often (48.8% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- In terms of points, Boston is playing well on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
- The Celtics are dishing out 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics have a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by sinking 16 treys per game (second-best).
- Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond the arc (38%).
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points allowed).
- With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.
- The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Miami takes 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.
