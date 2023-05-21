Jeffrey John Wolf goes into the French Open after his Gonet Geneva Open came to a close with a defeat to Casper Ruud in the round of 16. Wolf's opening match is against Yoshihito Nishioka (in the round of 128). Wolf's odds are +40000 to win this event at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Wolf at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wolf's Next Match

In his opener at the French Open, Wolf will play Nishioka on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Wolf is listed at -120 to win his next match versus Nishioka. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jeffrey John Wolf Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +40000

Want to bet on Wolf? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Wolf Stats

Wolf last played on May 24, 2023, a 3-6, 5-7 loss to No. 4-ranked Ruud in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open.

Wolf is 27-21 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

Wolf has a match record of 5-4 on clay over the last 12 months.

Wolf has played 24.3 games per match in his 48 matches over the past year across all court types.

On clay, Wolf has played nine matches over the past year, and he has totaled 19.7 games per match while winning 53.1% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Wolf has won 80.9% of his games on serve, and 21.9% on return.

On clay over the past 12 months, Wolf has been victorious in 86.5% of his service games and 19.3% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.