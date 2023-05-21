The New York Liberty will begin their 2023 season with a matchup against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on Twitter and YES.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Twitter and YES

Liberty vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 89 Fever 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-12.9)

New York (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 164.7

Liberty vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

New York was 13-12-0 against the spread last season.

Of New York's 25 games last season, 12 hit the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

Last season, the Liberty were ninth in the league offensively (79.6 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (82 points conceded).

Last season, New York was seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (34.3 per game) and eighth in rebounds conceded (35.7).

Last season, the Liberty were ninth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.6 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.7).

Beyond the arc, the Liberty were best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (9.7) last year. They were fifth in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

Defensively, the Liberty were third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.1 last season. They were third-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.6%.

New York took 41.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 33.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 58.6% of its shots, with 66.3% of its makes coming from there.

