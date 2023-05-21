After bowing out in the round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in her previous tournament (losing to Marketa Vondrousova), Maria Sakkari will open the French Open against Karolina Muchova (in the round of 128). Sakkari has +4000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Sakkari at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Sakkari's Next Match

In her opening match at the French Open, Sakkari will meet Muchova on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Sakkari has current moneyline odds of -110 to win her next matchup against Muchova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Maria Sakkari Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500

US Open odds to win: +1600

French Open odds to win: +4000

Sakkari Stats

Sakkari came up short in her last match, 5-7, 3-6 against Vondrousova in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, 2023.

Sakkari is 33-21 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

Sakkari is 5-3 on clay over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sakkari has played 54 matches and 23.5 games per match.

On clay, Sakkari has played eight matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.1 games per match while winning 51.5% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Sakkari has won 73.7% of her games on serve, and 31.9% on return.

On clay over the past year, Sakkari has claimed 71.8% of her service games and 31.0% of her return games.

