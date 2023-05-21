Brooks Koepka currently leads the way (-6, +120 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 PGA Championship .

Want to place a bet on the PGA Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

PGA Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 7:50 AM ET

7:50 AM ET Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

PGA Championship Best Odds to Win

Brooks Koepka

Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-6)

1st (-6) Odds to Win: +120

Koepka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 +2 1 3 38th Round 2 66 -4 5 1 1st Round 3 66 -4 5 1 1st

Click here to bet on Koepka at the PGA Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-5)

2nd (-5) Odds to Win: +350

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 5 3 6th Round 2 67 -3 4 1 2nd Round 3 70 E 3 3 10th

Click here to bet on Hovland with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Corey Conners

Tee Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-5)

2nd (-5) Odds to Win: +500

Conners Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 6 3 2nd Round 2 68 -2 3 1 8th Round 3 70 E 2 0 10th

Want to place a bet on Conners in the PGA Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-2)

5th (-2) Odds to Win: +850

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 3 0 2nd Round 2 68 -2 4 2 8th Round 3 73 +3 1 4 36th

Think Scheffler can win the PGA Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Bryson DeChambeau

Tee Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-3)

4th (-3) Odds to Win: +1100

DeChambeau Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -4 6 2 1st Round 2 71 +1 3 2 43rd Round 3 70 E 3 1 10th

Click here to bet on DeChambeau at the PGA Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Rory McIlroy 7th (-1) +2000 Justin Rose 5th (-2) +2200 Callum Tarren 52nd (+7) +10000 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 42nd (+6) +10000 Jon Rahm 42nd (+6) +10000 Max Homa 52nd (+7) +15000 Mito Pereira 33rd (+5) +15000 Justin Suh 8th (E) +20000 Adam Scott 42nd (+6) +20000 Harold Varner 33rd (+5) +25000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.