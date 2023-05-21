Sunday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the New York Yankees (28-20) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (19-26) at 11:35 AM ET (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino for the Yankees and Hunter Greene (0-3) for the Reds.

Yankees vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Yankees vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.

New York has entered 17 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 14-3 in those contests.

The Yankees have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 222 total runs this season.

The Yankees have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule