Sunday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the New York Yankees (28-20) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (19-26) at 11:35 AM ET (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino for the Yankees and Hunter Greene (0-3) for the Reds.

Yankees vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Peacock
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
  • The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.
  • New York has entered 17 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 14-3 in those contests.
  • The Yankees have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 222 total runs this season.
  • The Yankees have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 16 @ Blue Jays W 6-3 Domingo Germán vs Kevin Gausman
May 17 @ Blue Jays L 3-0 Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
May 18 @ Blue Jays W 4-2 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
May 19 @ Reds W 6-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Ben Lively
May 20 @ Reds W 7-4 Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
May 21 @ Reds - Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
May 23 Orioles - Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
May 24 Orioles - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
May 25 Orioles - Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
May 26 Padres - Luis Severino vs Joe Musgrove
May 27 Padres - Domingo Germán vs Michael Wacha

