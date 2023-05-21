The New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 11:35 AM ET, with Anthony Rizzo and Jonathan India among those expected to produce at the plate.

Yankees vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 71 total home runs.

New York's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

New York scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (222 total, 4.6 per game).

The Yankees' .310 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

New York has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.243).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, Oct. 20, the 29-year-old right-hander started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds W 7-4 Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds - Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles - Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres - Home Luis Severino Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres - Home Domingo Germán Michael Wacha

