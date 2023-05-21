On Sunday, May 21, Aaron Judge's New York Yankees (28-20) visit Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (19-26) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 11:35 AM ET.

The Reds are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-155). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-3, 4.60 ERA)

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 22 out of the 34 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Yankees have a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 3-2 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have been victorious in 12, or 37.5%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+115) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 6th 3rd Win AL East +500 - 3rd

