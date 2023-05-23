On Tuesday, Aaron Judge (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double and three RBI) in his previous appearance against the Reds.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 41 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is first in the league in slugging.

Judge is batting .450 with three homers during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Judge has picked up a hit in 25 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (26.3%), homering in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.7% of his games this season, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 63.2% of his games this season (24 of 38), with two or more runs six times (15.8%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 16 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings