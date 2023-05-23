On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .252.

In 29 of 43 games this year (67.4%) LeMahieu has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.9%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.6%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.9% of his games this season, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0%.

In 37.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 21 18 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings