Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 47), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this season (14 of 47), with more than one RBI seven times (14.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (48.9%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (76.2%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (66.7%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
