Gleyber Torres, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 47), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this season (14 of 47), with more than one RBI seven times (14.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this season (48.9%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings