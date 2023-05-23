Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .198 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).
- In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in three games this season (9.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (16.1%), including one multi-run game.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing batters.
