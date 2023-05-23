After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .191 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Higashioka has a base hit in 13 of 21 games played this season (61.9%), but no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (38.1%), Higashioka has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (14.3%) he had more than one.

He has scored in seven games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .238 .194 OBP .333 .400 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 11 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

