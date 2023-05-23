Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (29-20) and Baltimore Orioles (31-16) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on May 23.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Kyle Bradish (2-1) for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
  • The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Yankees have won 23, or 65.7%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • New York has a record of 12-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • The Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • New York has scored 226 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 17 @ Blue Jays L 3-0 Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
May 18 @ Blue Jays W 4-2 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
May 19 @ Reds W 6-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Ben Lively
May 20 @ Reds W 7-4 Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
May 21 @ Reds W 4-1 Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
May 23 Orioles - Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
May 24 Orioles - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
May 25 Orioles - Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
May 26 Padres - Luis Severino vs Joe Musgrove
May 27 Padres - Domingo Germán vs Michael Wacha
May 28 Padres - Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.