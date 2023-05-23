Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (29-20) and Baltimore Orioles (31-16) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on May 23.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Kyle Bradish (2-1) for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have won 23, or 65.7%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 12-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored 226 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Yankees have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

