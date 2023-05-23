The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge ready for the first of a three-game series against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

The Orioles are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Yankees (-185). A 7.5-run total is set for this contest.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -185 +150 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been favored on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've gone 23-12 in those games.

New York has won all five games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 64.9%.

New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 22 times this season for a 22-26-1 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-10 13-10 15-6 14-14 23-16 6-4

