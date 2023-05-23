Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth in baseball with 73 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

New York's .418 slugging percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Yankees are 22nd in the majors with a .236 batting average.

New York has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (226 total runs).

The Yankees rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

Yankees hitters strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

New York has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.236).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.

Cole has collected seven quality starts this season.

Cole will try to build on an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per outing).

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds W 7-4 Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles - Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres - Home Luis Severino Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres - Home Domingo Germán Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres - Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.