Gleyber Torres and Cedric Mullins are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles meet at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has seven quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

The 32-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks third, 1.085 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 20th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 17 6.0 7 0 0 6 2 vs. Rays May. 12 5.0 5 2 2 4 2 at Rays May. 7 5.0 8 6 5 6 2 vs. Guardians May. 2 6.0 5 2 2 8 3 at Rangers Apr. 27 6.2 6 2 2 8 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 44 hits with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.338/.431 on the year.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has eight doubles, 13 home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI (41 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .299/.400/.642 slash line so far this year.

Judge has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .368 with two doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 20 4-for-4 1 0 3 5 0 at Reds May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has collected 49 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.367/.509 on the year.

Mullins hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 21 5-for-6 1 0 3 7 1 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has 46 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 25 runs.

He's slashing .271/.400/.435 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Angels May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

