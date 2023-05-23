The New York Yankees (29-20) and Baltimore Orioles (31-16) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series victory over the Reds, and the Orioles a series win over the Blue Jays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (2-1) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.01 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (2-1, 3.90 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (5-0) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on seven hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 2.01, a 3.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.085.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 10 starts this season.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.90, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.

Bradish is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Bradish will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

