Aaron Judge -- hitting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +155) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 42 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and first in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Judge enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .474 with three homers.

Judge has gotten a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (25.6%).

He has homered in 28.2% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 46.2% of his games this season, Judge has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (64.1%), including six multi-run games (15.4%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 16 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

