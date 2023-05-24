Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- hitting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +155)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 42 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and first in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Judge enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .474 with three homers.
- Judge has gotten a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (25.6%).
- He has homered in 28.2% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 46.2% of his games this season, Judge has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (64.1%), including six multi-run games (15.4%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|16
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (62.5%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.94), first in WHIP (.788), and 45th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
