Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .172 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .186 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Higashioka has a base hit in 13 of 22 games played this season (59.1%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 13.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.6%).
- He has scored a run in seven of 22 games so far this year.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.238
|.194
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Wells (3-1) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.94), first in WHIP (.788), and 45th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
