After hitting .172 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .186 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Higashioka has a base hit in 13 of 22 games played this season (59.1%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In 13.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Higashioka has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.6%).
  • He has scored a run in seven of 22 games so far this year.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.167 AVG .238
.194 OBP .333
.400 SLG .286
3 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 11
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Wells (3-1) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.94), first in WHIP (.788), and 45th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
