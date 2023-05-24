After hitting .172 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .186 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Higashioka has a base hit in 13 of 22 games played this season (59.1%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 13.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.6%).

He has scored a run in seven of 22 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .238 .194 OBP .333 .400 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings