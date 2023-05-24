On Wednesday the Carolina Hurricanes go on the road to square off against the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The Panthers have -115 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-105).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina has played 45 games this season with over 5.5 goals.

The Panthers have been victorious in 13 of their 22 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (59.1%).

This season the Hurricanes have five wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Florida is 13-9 (winning 59.1% of the time).

Carolina has 10 games this season playing as an underdog by -105 or longer, and is 5-5 in those contests.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+145) 3.5 (+125) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+180) - Anthony Duclair 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-154)

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-118) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.3 3.1 2.1

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-0 4-6-0 5.6 3.1 2.3

