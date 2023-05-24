Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (30-20) and Baltimore Orioles (31-17) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on May 24.

The probable starters are Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) for the Yankees and Tyler Wells (3-1) for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 36 times and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

New York has entered 29 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 22-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 232 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule