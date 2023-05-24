Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will meet Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Yankees (-140). New York is a 1.5-run favorite (at +145 odds). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -140 +115 8.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +145 -175

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been favored on the moneyline 36 total times this season. They've finished 24-12 in those games.

New York has gone 19-5 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (79.2% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 58.3%.

In the 50 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-26-1).

The Yankees have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-10 13-10 15-6 15-14 24-16 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.