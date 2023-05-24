Oddsmakers have listed player props for Aaron Judge, Cedric Mullins and others when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Nestor Cortes Jr. Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Cortes Stats

Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Cortes has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

Cortes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 18 6.0 5 2 2 6 1 vs. Rays May. 13 4.1 7 6 6 3 2 vs. Athletics May. 8 5.0 6 2 2 4 2 at Rangers Apr. 30 4.2 5 7 7 7 4 at Twins Apr. 25 5.0 5 4 3 6 1

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Judge has 42 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .298/.400/.652 so far this season.

Judge will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with two doubles, eight home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 4-for-4 1 0 3 5 0 at Reds May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has put up 46 hits with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .258/.345/.433 slash line on the year.

Torres enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 50 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.368/.520 on the season.

Mullins has recorded a base hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 21 5-for-6 1 0 3 7 1 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has put up 47 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 25 runs.

He has a slash line of .270/.400/.431 so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 2 4

