Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 24
The New York Yankees (30-20) will look to Harrison Bader, on a two-game homer streak, against the Baltimore Orioles (31-17) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees will give the nod to Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) versus the Orioles and Tyler Wells (3-1).
Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Cortes - NYY (4-2, 5.21 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (3-1, 2.94 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- Cortes (4-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 5.21 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .258.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- Cortes has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
Nestor Cortes Jr. vs. Orioles
- The Orioles rank 13th in MLB with a .252 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.425) and 60 home runs.
- The left-hander has faced the Orioles one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-19 with a double and two RBI in 5 1/3 innings.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells
- Wells (3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.94, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .168 against him.
- Wells is looking to pick up his third quality start of the year.
- Wells is aiming for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks 15th, .788 WHIP ranks first, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.
Tyler Wells vs. Yankees
- The opposing Yankees offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and ranks fourth in home runs hit (75) in all of MLB. They have a collective .238 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 392 total hits and 11th in MLB action scoring 232 runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Wells has a 6 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .261.
