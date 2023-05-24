The New York Yankees (30-20) will look to Harrison Bader, on a two-game homer streak, against the Baltimore Orioles (31-17) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will give the nod to Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) versus the Orioles and Tyler Wells (3-1).

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cortes - NYY (4-2, 5.21 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (3-1, 2.94 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Cortes (4-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 5.21 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .258.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Cortes has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Nestor Cortes Jr. vs. Orioles

The Orioles rank 13th in MLB with a .252 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.425) and 60 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Orioles one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-19 with a double and two RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells (3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.94, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .168 against him.

Wells is looking to pick up his third quality start of the year.

Wells is aiming for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks 15th, .788 WHIP ranks first, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.

Tyler Wells vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and ranks fourth in home runs hit (75) in all of MLB. They have a collective .238 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 392 total hits and 11th in MLB action scoring 232 runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Wells has a 6 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .261.

