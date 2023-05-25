On Thursday, Aaron Judge (.551 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 145 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York in OBP (.406) and total hits (42) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is first in slugging.

Judge has gotten a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 27.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 40), and 8% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has driven in a run in 18 games this year (45.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (62.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 16 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

