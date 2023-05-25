On Thursday, Aaron Judge (.551 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 145 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge leads New York in OBP (.406) and total hits (42) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is first in slugging.
  • Judge has gotten a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 27.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 40), and 8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Judge has driven in a run in 18 games this year (45.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 25 games this season (62.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.250 AVG .314
.351 OBP .390
.469 SLG .600
6 XBH 6
4 HR 2
10 RBI 6
25/11 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 16
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 67th in K/9 (6.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.