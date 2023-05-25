Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Thursday, Aaron Judge (.551 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 145 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York in OBP (.406) and total hits (42) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is first in slugging.
- Judge has gotten a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 27.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 40), and 8% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has driven in a run in 18 games this year (45.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (62.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|16
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (62.5%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 67th in K/9 (6.3).
