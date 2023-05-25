Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .524, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Rizzo is batting .391 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Rizzo has recorded a hit in 39 of 49 games this season (79.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.6%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (18.4%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

Rizzo has an RBI in 20 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 49.0% of his games this year (24 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 22 24 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings