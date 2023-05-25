The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 31 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 45), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this year (16 of 45), with more than one RBI three times (6.7%).

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (35.6%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 21 20 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

