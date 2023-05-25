DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 31 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 45), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this year (16 of 45), with more than one RBI three times (6.7%).
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (35.6%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|20 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (28.6%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 67th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
