Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Thursday, Gleyber Torres (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .264.
- Torres will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has homered (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Torres has had an RBI in 15 games this year (30.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (51.0%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (76.2%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (66.7%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 67th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
