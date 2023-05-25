On Thursday, Gleyber Torres (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .264.

Torres will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with three homers over the course of his last games.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In eight games this year, he has homered (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Torres has had an RBI in 15 games this year (30.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (51.0%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 21 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

