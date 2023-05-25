Greg Allen returns to action for the New York Yankees against Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore OriolesMay 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 25, when he went 1-for-1 with a triple against the Reds.

Greg Allen Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Greg Allen At The Plate (2022)

Allen hit .186 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 46.2% of his 39 games last season, Allen got a hit. He also had four multi-hit games in 2022.

Logging a plate appearance in 39 games a season ago, he hit only two dingers.

Allen drove in a run in eight of 39 games last year (20.5%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

He touched home plate in 13 of 39 games last year, with multiple runs in three of those games.

Greg Allen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 20 .196 AVG .177 .286 OBP .235 .286 SLG .258 3 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 6 17/6 K/BB 25/4 4 SB 3 Home Away 19 GP 20 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.0%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)