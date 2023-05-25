Harrison Bader -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader has two triples, five home runs and two walks while batting .274.
  • Bader has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
  • He has homered in 25.0% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Bader has had an RBI in nine games this year (45.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In nine of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
.353 AVG .545
.389 OBP .545
.647 SLG 1.273
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
2/1 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 9
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 67th among qualifying pitchers this season.
