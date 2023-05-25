Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Harrison Bader -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has two triples, five home runs and two walks while batting .274.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- Bader has had an RBI in nine games this year (45.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.353
|AVG
|.545
|.389
|OBP
|.545
|.647
|SLG
|1.273
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|2/1
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 67th among qualifying pitchers this season.
