The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is batting .181 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Higashioka has a base hit in 13 of 23 games played this season (56.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 23 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (13.0%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Higashioka has an RBI in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this year.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.167 AVG .238
.194 OBP .333
.400 SLG .286
3 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 11
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 67th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
