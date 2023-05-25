Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (+110). New York is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +145 odds). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -135 +110 9 -115 -105 -1.5 +145 -175

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 24 of the 37 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (64.9%).

New York has a 22-8 record (winning 73.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Yankees have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 51 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-26-1).

The Yankees have had a run line set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-11 13-10 15-6 15-15 24-17 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.