In the series rubber match on Thursday, May 25, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (30-21) square off against Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles (32-17). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Orioles (+110). New York is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +145 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (2-4, 6.00 ERA) vs Kyle Gibson - BAL (5-3, 4.27 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 24 out of the 37 games, or 64.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 22-8 record (winning 73.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

New York has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 4-2 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (56.5%) in those games.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Orioles had a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+170) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +425 - 2nd

