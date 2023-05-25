Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Cedric Mullins and others are listed when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Schmidt has four starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 19 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Rays May. 14 4.2 6 7 7 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Guardians May. 3 4.1 6 2 0 4 2 at Rangers Apr. 28 5.0 10 5 5 8 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 48 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .264/.351/.467 slash line so far this season.

Torres has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 24 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has put up 42 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .294/.406/.643 slash line on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 4-for-4 1 0 3 5 0 at Reds May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 50 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .275/.359/.505 on the year.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 21 5-for-6 1 0 3 7 1 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has 48 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 40 walks and 25 RBI.

He's slashing .270/.400/.427 on the year.

Rutschman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with six walks and an RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

