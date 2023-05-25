The New York Yankees (30-21) meet the Baltimore Orioles (32-17) a game after Gleyber Torres hit a pair of home runs in a 9-6 defeat to the Orioles. The game begins at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (2-4) for the Yankees and Kyle Gibson (5-3) for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-4, 6.00 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (5-3, 4.27 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (2-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 6.00, a 3.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.622.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In 10 starts, Schmidt has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Orioles

The Orioles have scored 254 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They have 419 hits, 14th in baseball, with 62 home runs (10th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Orioles one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-15 with two doubles and four RBI in 3 1/3 innings.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.

His last time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.

Gibson has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Gibson is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 67th.

