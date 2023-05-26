On Friday, Anthony Rizzo (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has an OPS of .889, fueled by an OBP of .376 and a team-best slugging percentage of .513 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
  • In 78.0% of his games this year (39 of 50), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (18.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40.0% of his games this year, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.368 AVG .222
.449 OBP .310
.605 SLG .302
8 XBH 3
5 HR 1
12 RBI 5
14/9 K/BB 19/6
0 SB 0
28 GP 22
24 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove (1-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
