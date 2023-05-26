Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .263.
  • Torres will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with three homers during his last games.
  • Torres has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.0% of those games.
  • In eight games this year, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 15 games this year (30.0%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (25 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.253 AVG .264
.344 OBP .350
.456 SLG .491
8 XBH 7
4 HR 2
12 RBI 5
13/12 K/BB 7/7
5 SB 0
29 GP 21
19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Musgrove (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
