The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .655 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .211 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 46.9% of his games this season (15 of 32), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (9.4%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in four games this year (12.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.150 AVG .242
.227 OBP .265
.175 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 1
Home Away
18 GP 14
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove (1-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
