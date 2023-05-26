Kyle Higashioka -- hitting .179 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .181 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 13 of 23 games this season, Higashioka got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.8% of his games this year, Higashioka has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in seven games this season (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .238 .194 OBP .333 .400 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 11 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings