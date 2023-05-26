Kyle Higashioka -- hitting .179 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .181 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 13 of 23 games this season, Higashioka got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.8% of his games this year, Higashioka has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.167 AVG .238
.194 OBP .333
.400 SLG .286
3 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 11
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
