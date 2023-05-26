Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Joe Musgrove, who is projected to start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +105 moneyline odds. San Diego (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -130 +105 9 -115 -105 -1.5 +125 -155

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win six times (42.9%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 52 games with a total.

The Yankees have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-12 13-10 15-6 15-16 24-18 6-4

