In the series opener on Friday, May 26, Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (23-27) square off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (30-22). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Yankees have -105 odds to upset. San Diego is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove - SD (1-2, 6.75 ERA) vs Randy Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 15 out of the 31 games, or 48.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have a record of 15-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (48.4% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Padres have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in six, or 42.9%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won six of 14 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+260)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +425 - 2nd

