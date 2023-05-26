Rougned Odor brings a two-game homer streak into the San Diego Padres' (23-27) game against the New York Yankees (30-22) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (1-2, 6.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Randy Vasquez.

Yankees vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-2, 6.75 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

Vasquez makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.

The 24-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

The Padres' Musgrove (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 6.75, a 2.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.583.

None of Musgrove's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Musgrove will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

